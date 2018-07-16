The Nationals optioned Gott to Triple-A Syracuse following Sunday's 6-1 win over the Mets, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Gott was only up with the Nationals for one day and went unused out of the bullpen in the victory. His demotion opens up a spot on the active roster that will likely be filled by Stephen Strasburg (shoulder), who is expected to be activated from the 10-day disabled list to start the Nationals' first game out of the All-Star break Friday against the Braves.