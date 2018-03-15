Gott tightened his slider during the offseason, giving him a second strong pitch and putting him in contention for the final spot in the Nationals' bullpen, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

The right-hander has only thrown nine innings in the big leagues over the last two seasons, but Gott has yet to allow a run this spring with a 5:2 K:BB through six innings and has impressed the coaching staff with his improved breaking pitch. If he does win a spot on the 25-man roster it still wouldn't come with much fantasy upside, however.