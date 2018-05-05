Gott suffered a sprained ankle during Friday's win over the Phillies, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

Gott sustained the injury slipping on the mound, and allowed three runs on three hits -- including two home runs -- while recording only one out. The 25-year-old should be considered day-to-day until he is further evaluated Saturday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories