Nationals' Trevor Gott: Tosses scoreless inning
Gott (ankle) hit a batter, allowed one walk and struck out two during a scoreless eighth inning Monday night against the Padres.
Gott appears to have fully recovered from a sprained ankle after entering Monday's game out of the bullpen. He managed to throw a scoreless inning despite struggling with his command, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports. Gott has accrued a 5.40 ERA and 1.29 WHIP over 11.2 innings this season.
