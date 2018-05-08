Gott (ankle) hit a batter, allowed one walk and struck out two during a scoreless eighth inning Monday night against the Padres.

Gott appears to have fully recovered from a sprained ankle after entering Monday's game out of the bullpen. He managed to throw a scoreless inning despite struggling with his command, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports. Gott has accrued a 5.40 ERA and 1.29 WHIP over 11.2 innings this season.