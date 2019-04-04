Nationals' Trevor Rosenthal: Abysmal start continues
Rosenthal walked two batters and allowed two runs while not recording an out in Wednesday's win over the Phillies.
Rosenthal's first impression with the Phillies has been disastrous as he has yet to record an out in his three appearances. The 28-year-old has given up seven runs on four hits and three walks and has done so on only 31 pitches. Rosenthal didn't see game action last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in August 2017 so some rust isn't surprising, but it's hard to imagine the Phillies trusting him in any high-leverage situations until he can prove himself in a lesser role.
