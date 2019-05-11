Nationals' Trevor Rosenthal: Begins rehab assignment
Rosenthal (infection) joined Double-A Harrisburg on a rehab assignment Saturday, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.
Rosenthal allowed 12 runs in three innings of work prior to landing on the injured list. It's not clear when he's expected to return to the big leagues.
More News
-
Nationals' Trevor Rosenthal: Headed to extended spring•
-
Nationals' Trevor Rosenthal: Lands on injured list•
-
Nationals' Trevor Rosenthal: Could reclaim high-leverage work•
-
Nationals' Trevor Rosenthal: Yet to record an out•
-
Nationals' Trevor Rosenthal: Abysmal start continues•
-
Nationals' Trevor Rosenthal: Set for eighth-inning duty•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
It's still hard to figure out what to make of Yu Darvish, but Scott White says Fantasy players...