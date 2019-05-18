Nationals' Trevor Rosenthal: Bullpen session scheduled
Rosenthal (infection) will throw a bullpen session Sunday and could be close to returning from the injured list, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.
Rosenthal was a little sore after pitching both Thursday and Friday, but it didn't appear as though he was overly concerned. It's unknown when the Nationals plan to activate him from the injured list, but it could happen as soon as Monday.
