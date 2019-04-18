Nationals' Trevor Rosenthal: Could reclaim high-leverage work
Manager Dave Martinez said Thursday that he believes Rosenthal will eventually resurface in a high-leverage relief role for Washington, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
Tabbed as the top setup man for closer Sean Doolittle coming out of spring training, Rosenthal plummeted down the bullpen depth chart after infamously failing to retire the first 10 batters he faced this season. While he's at least been able to work a full inning in his last two appearances, he's given up a run on both occasions and has continued to show shaky control. While Martinez noted that he felt Rosenthal's mechanics were better in those two appearances, the right-hander will probably need to turn in a few clean frames before the Nationals rely on him again in tightly contested games.
More News
-
Nationals' Trevor Rosenthal: Yet to record an out•
-
Nationals' Trevor Rosenthal: Abysmal start continues•
-
Nationals' Trevor Rosenthal: Set for eighth-inning duty•
-
Nationals' Trevor Rosenthal: Impresses in first spring action•
-
Nationals' Trevor Rosenthal: In mix for save chances•
-
Nationals' Trevor Rosenthal: Deal with Washington finalized•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Changes: Five you need to know
Looking for early-season breakouts you can trust? Aaron Sauceda dives into changes five pitchers...
-
Prospects: Soroka up, Pivetta down
As the Vladimir Guerrero wait continues, another of Scott White's five to stash is poised to...
-
Waiver Wire: Montas looks for real
Frankie Montas shows again Wednesday night that his new splitter has raised his profile as...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying or selling aces
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Chris Sale's fail, James Paxton's...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
Several aces have shown some vulnerabilities in the early going, but they haven't slipped too...