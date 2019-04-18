Nationals' Trevor Rosenthal: Could reclaim high-leverage work

Manager Dave Martinez said Thursday that he believes Rosenthal will eventually resurface in a high-leverage relief role for Washington, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

Tabbed as the top setup man for closer Sean Doolittle coming out of spring training, Rosenthal plummeted down the bullpen depth chart after infamously failing to retire the first 10 batters he faced this season. While he's at least been able to work a full inning in his last two appearances, he's given up a run on both occasions and has continued to show shaky control. While Martinez noted that he felt Rosenthal's mechanics were better in those two appearances, the right-hander will probably need to turn in a few clean frames before the Nationals rely on him again in tightly contested games.