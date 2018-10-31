Nationals' Trevor Rosenthal: Deal with Washington finalized

Rosenthal (elbow) agreed to a one-year, $7 million contract with the Nationals on Wednesday, which also includes a vesting option for the 2020 season, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

In addition, Rosenthal will be able to earn up to another $7 million next season depending on appearances -- either 50 games played or 30 games finished -- and could wind up making around $30 million in total by the end of the 2020 campaign, per Jon Heyman of Fancred. He also has the ability to turn down the second year and become a free agent after next season. Outside of contractual details, Rosenthal will provide another reliable arm in the Nationals' bullpen should he stay healthy. Prior to going down with an elbow injury in August of 2017, he had logged a 3.40 ERA and 1.20 WHIP with 12 saves for the Cardinals that year in 50 appearances. Look for Rosenthal to be utilized in a setup role in front of closer Sean Doolittle.