Nationals' Trevor Rosenthal: Decision coming Sunday
Rosenthal's (illness) rehab assignment ends Sunday, at which point the Nationals will have to decide whether to activate him or designate him for assignment, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Rosenthal has seemingly long since recovered from the illness which sent him to the injured list back in late April, but the Nationals have made liberal use of the allowed 30 days for his rehab assignment. The reliever owns an unimpressive 8:7 K:BB in 7.1 rehab innings after posting a 3:9 K:BB and 36.00 ERA in three frames at the big-league level, so there's a chance the team simply lets him walk.
