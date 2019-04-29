Nationals' Trevor Rosenthal: Headed to extended spring

Rosenthal (infection) will report to extended spring training, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.

Rosenthal has been on the injured list since Friday due to a viral infection that resulted in him losing 10 pounds and experiencing some muscle fatigue. The veteran reliever is hoping to get his confidence up while pitching in extended spring training games, and stated that he won't return to the big club until he feels right.

More News
Our Latest Stories