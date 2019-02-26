Nationals' Trevor Rosenthal: Impresses in first spring action

Rosenthal threw a scoreless inning with one strikeout Tuesday against the Cardinals, his first inning since undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2017.

Facing his former team, Rosenthal looked like his former self, requiring just five pitches to shut down the side on a strikeout and a pair of groundouts. His fastball reached triple digits, a surprise to the pitcher himself, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. The appearance comes with the caveat that none of the batters he faced have reached the majors, but it's still encouraging to see him throwing so hard so soon into his return.