Nationals' Trevor Rosenthal: Lands on injured list

Rosenthal was placed on the 10-day injured list with a viral infection Friday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

Rosenthal has apparently been battling the issue over the last five days and actually lost 10 pounds, resulting in him experiencing some muscle fatigue, according to Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post. The 28-year-old seems to mostly be over the infection, but still needs to rebuild his strength as his body recovers.