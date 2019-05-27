Nationals' Trevor Rosenthal: Rehab assignment still ongoing
Rosenthal (illness) will continue his rehab stint Tuesday with Double-A Harrisburg, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.
Rosenthal was back in the big-league clubhouse Monday but will travel to Harrisburg Tuesday, rather than to Atlanta with the big-league club. Manager Davey Martinez stated he hopes to see Rosenthal pitch on back-to-back days, apparently the next step in his return to the Nationals.
