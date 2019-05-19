Nationals' Trevor Rosenthal: Rehab assignment will continue
Rosenthal (infection) will continus his rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg on Monday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Despite making four rehab appearances for Double-A Harrisburg and throwing a bullpen session this weekend, Rosenthal's rehab assignment will continue into at least the early portion of this week. Manager Dave Martinez suggested that Rosenthal is close to rejoining the team and is simply in need of more reps at this point.
