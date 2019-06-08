Nationals' Trevor Rosenthal: Rejoins Nationals
Rosenthal (illness) was activated off the 10-day injured list Saturday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Rosenthal's rehab assignment was set to come to an end Sunday, and the Nationals are opting to give him another chance in the majors. The 29-year-old had major control issues before landing on the IL with the illness and still had a 11:7 K:BB over 9.1 innings across his 10 rehab outings with Double-A Harrisburg. Rosenthal seems likely to be used in low-leverage spots early on for Washington.
