Nationals' Trevor Rosenthal: Set for eighth inning duty
Rosenthal allowed a hit and a walk over a scoreless inning of relief while striking out one in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.
Pitching against his former club, the hard-throwing right-hander entered the game in the eighth inning with the Nats up 5-3, the role he's almost certain to fill to begin the regular season. Rosenthal hasn't been especially sharp this spring, posting a 5:4 K:BB through 5.2 innings, but walks have always been part of the package with the 28-year-old, who boasts a 31.2 percent strikeout rate and 10.3 walk rate for his career. More importantly, he's healthy after missing all of 2018 while recovering from Tommy John surgery, and there have been no concerns about his velocity.
