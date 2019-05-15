Nationals' Trevor Rosenthal: Two more rehab appearances on tap
Rosenthal (infection) will pitch make a pair of minor-league rehab appearances Thursday and Friday, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.
Rosenthal has already made a pair of rehab appearances for Double-A Harrisburg, walking two and striking out two in two scoreless frames, but he's set to pitch on back-to-back days for the first time since landing on the injured list near the end of April. The veteran reliever is certainly trending in the right direction, though he doesn't know when he'll be ready to return. The Nationals figure to give him all the time he needs to get right after his early-season struggles (12 runs on seven hits and nine walks in three innings before landing on the shelf).
