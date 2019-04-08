Nationals' Trevor Rosenthal: Yet to record an out

Rosenthal walked one batter and hit another with a 96 mph fastball without recording an out in Sunday's win over the Mets.

The right-hander remains the poster boy for the Washington bullpen's horrendous start to 2019. His velocity has been fine, but Rosenthal has faced nine batters across four appearances and failed to retire any of them (four hits, four walks and a HBP), with seven of those baserunners coming around to score. After missing all of last season due to Tommy John surgery, the 28-year-old got handed a $6 million major-league deal by the Nats -- a decision that increasingly looks like a huge misstep by GM Mike Rizzo, given both the soft free-agent market this offseason and Rosenthal's performance so far.