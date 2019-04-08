Nationals' Trevor Rosenthal: Yet to record an out
Rosenthal walked one batter and hit another with a 96 mph fastball without recording an out in Sunday's win over the Mets.
The right-hander remains the poster boy for the Washington bullpen's horrendous start to 2019. His velocity has been fine, but Rosenthal has faced nine batters across four appearances and failed to retire any of them (four hits, four walks and a HBP), with seven of those baserunners coming around to score. After missing all of last season due to Tommy John surgery, the 28-year-old got handed a $6 million major-league deal by the Nats -- a decision that increasingly looks like a huge misstep by GM Mike Rizzo, given both the soft free-agent market this offseason and Rosenthal's performance so far.
More News
-
Nationals' Trevor Rosenthal: Abysmal start continues•
-
Nationals' Trevor Rosenthal: Set for eighth-inning duty•
-
Nationals' Trevor Rosenthal: Impresses in first spring action•
-
Nationals' Trevor Rosenthal: In mix for save chances•
-
Nationals' Trevor Rosenthal: Deal with Washington finalized•
-
Trevor Rosenthal: Set to join Nationals•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 3
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of this weekend's action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal