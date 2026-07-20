Nationals' Trevor Williams: Completes fifth rehab start

Williams (elbow) struck out three and allowed three earned runs on six hits and two walks across 3.1 innings in a rehab start Sunday with High-A Wilmington.

Williams has now made five rehab starts across stops at five different affiliates, compiling a 4.09 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 13:3 K:BB in 11 innings. The 3.1 innings and 60 pitches Williams handled Sunday marked the highest totals of his rehab assignment, as the Nationals are seemingly having him build up slowly in his return from internal brace surgery. Given the unremarkable results he's submitted thus far during his time in the minors in addition to rehabbing starter Jake Irvin (shoulder) also closing in on a return from the 60-day injured list, Williams may not be in line for a spot in the Washington rotation once he's activated.