Nationals' Trevor Williams: Covers 2.2 innings in rehab start

Williams (elbow) struck out two and allowed two hits and no walks over 2.2 scoreless innings Wednesday in a rehab start at Triple-A Rochester.

Through three starts since beginning his rehab assignment June 28, Williams has turned in a 3.18 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 5:0 K:BB over 5.2 innings across stops with Rochester, Double-A Harrisburg and Single-A Fredericksburg. Williams is building up his innings and pitch counts slowly but surely as he works his way back from last July's internal brace surgery and will likely require at least two or three more appearances in the minors to get fully stretched out. The Nationals don't appear to have a spot available in the rotation for Williams at the moment, though that could change in the aftermath of the Aug. 3 trade deadline.