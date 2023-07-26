Williams didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Rockies, giving up four runs on nine hits over six innings. He struck out three without walking a batter.

The first pitch was delayed by nearly 90 minutes due to rain, and that may have disrupted Williams' focus as he gave up a pair of runs in the second and third innings before settling in. After a second rain delay, the Nationals were able to steal a win with a late rally and take him off the hook for his sixth loss of the year, however. The right-hander hasn't produced a quality start since June 21, stumbling to a 5.34 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 19:9 K:BB through 28.2 innings over his last six outings. Williams will try to bounce back in his next start, which is likely to come on the road this weekend against the Mets.