Williams (2-2) picked up the win in Wednesday's 5-3 victory over the Padres, giving up three runs on three hits and three walks over 5.2 innings while striking out five.

It was far from a sharp performance -- Williams tossed only 53 of 94 pitches for strikes and served up two homers -- but he did just enough, and got just enough run support, to collect his first win since April 8. The veteran right-hander has provided the Nationals with some stability at the back of their rotation, allowing more than three runs in only two of his 10 starts. He'll take a 4.32 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 27:13 K:BB through 50 innings into his next outing, likely to come on the road early next week against the Dodgers.