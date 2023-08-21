Williams (6-7) yielded two hits and three walks over six scoreless frames Sunday, striking out four and earning a victory against the Phillies.

Williams rolled through the Phillies despite throwing just 54 of 94 pitches for strikes. It was his first scoreless appearance since June 21. He'd been rocked for 20 runs over his previous 19 innings but lowered his season ERA back down to 4.95 after Sunday's outing. Williams' next start is lined up to be in Miami.