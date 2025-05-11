Williams (2-4) took the loss Saturday as the Nationals fell 4-2 to the Cardinals, giving up four runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out four.

He did complete six innings for the first time in 2025, but otherwise it was another pedestrian performance for Williams. The right-hander has been tagged for at least four runs in three straight starts, and he'll carry a 5.88 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 34:12 K:BB through 41.1 innings into his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road next week in Atlanta.