Williams (2-4) took the loss Saturday as the Nationals fell 4-2 to the Cardinals, giving up four runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out four.
He did complete six innings for the first time in 2025, but otherwise it was another pedestrian performance for Williams. The right-hander has been tagged for at least four runs in three straight starts, and he'll carry a 5.88 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 34:12 K:BB through 41.1 innings into his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road next week in Atlanta.
More News
-
Nationals' Trevor Williams: Pitches well enough to earn win•
-
Nationals' Trevor Williams: Clobbered in loss•
-
Nationals' Trevor Williams: Sharp in no-decision•
-
Nationals' Trevor Williams: Dealt tough-luck loss•
-
Nationals' Trevor Williams: Yields six runs in loss•
-
Nationals' Trevor Williams: Strikes out six in win•