Wiliams allowed three runs on 10 hits and struck out three over five innings Tuesday against Toronto. He did not factor into the decision.

Williams surrendered all three runs in the third on a collection of five singles from the Blue Jays. He did not allow an extra-base hit and has managed to make 16 consecutive starts allowing three runs or fewer dating back to the end of the 2023 season. Williams may have a hard time extending that streak his next time out, as he's lined up to face the Dodgers next week.