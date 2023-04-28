Williams did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing four runs on nine hits and two walks over five innings against the Mets. He struck out four.

Wiliams' four earned runs and nine hits allowed both set new season-highs, as the 31-year-old was knocked around by the Mets. Three of the four runs came in the fourth frame, where Brett Baty took Williams yard for a solo home run and a Francisco Lindor double plated Brandon Nimmo and Francisco Alvarez. Through five starts, Williams owns a 1-1 record and a 4.10 ERA. He will likely continue to struggle to maintain fantasy value as the fourth option on one of MLB's worst rosters.