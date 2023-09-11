Williams (6-10) suffered the loss Sunday against the Dodgers, allowing six runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out four over 4.1 innings.

Williams allowed four runs to score through the first two frames, highlighted by a solo home run from James Outman in the second. He kept the Dodgers off the board in the third and fourth but exited the game in the fifth with the bases loaded following two walks and a single. He threw 101 pitches and just 55 strikes before departing the game and has now failed to reach five innings in five of his last seven starts while registering an 8.39 ERA, 1.86 WHIP and 29:16 K:BB over that span. Williams has just two wins since the start of July and will look to find his groove again in a projected start against the Brewers.