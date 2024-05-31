Williams (5-0) picked up the win over Atlanta on Thursday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over 5.2 innings while striking out four.

Williams was able to keep Atlanta's lineup at bay for most of the contest, allowing just one run in the bottom of the third after surrendering a leadoff triple to Jarred Kelenic to open the frame. The right-hander induced 12 whiffs on the night and went 1-2-3 through his final two innings of work to earn his fifth win of the campaign. Williams has not allowed more than one earned run in eight of his 11 starts this season while also going at least five innings in all but one start.