Williams is starting Sunday's game against Arizona, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

The right-hander originally lined up to pitch during the upcoming series versus the Dodgers, but he'll instead take the mound Sunday against the Diamondbacks after Michael Soroka (biceps) was placed on the injured list Friday. Williams allowed three runs on 10 hits with three strikeouts and no walks over five frames in his first start of the season Tuesday in Toronto.