Williams and the Nationals will not play Monday after their game versus the White Sox was postponed due to inclement weather, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Tuesday. Williams' next start will simply be pushed back a day and the White Sox will do the same thing with their scheduled starter, Chris Flexen.
