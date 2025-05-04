Williams (2-3) earned the win over Cincinnati on Saturday, allowing four runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out four batters over 5.1 innings.

Williams appeared like he might be in for a short outing after giving up two runs in the first inning and another in the second, but he settled in from there and didn't allow another run to cross the plate until Jake Fraley hit a solo homer against him in the sixth. Meanwhile, the Nationals' offense was firing on all cylinders, helping Williams to his first victory since April 6 -- his second start of the campaign. Williams has yet to complete six innings this season, but he's gone at least five frames in all but one of his seven starts. He'll carry a shaky 5.86 ERA into his next outing, which is tentatively scheduled to be against the Cardinals next weekend.