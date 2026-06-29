Nationals' Trevor Williams: Poor results in first rehab start

Williams (elbow) struck out a batter and allowed four runs (two earned) on four hits and no walks while recording two outs in a rehab start Sunday with Single-A Fredericksburg.

Williams spotted 18 of his 26 pitches for strikes in the rehab start -- his first at any level since undergoing an internal brace procedure last July -- but that was about the only positive takeaway from Sunday's outing. The veteran right-hander will likely need the full 30-day rehab window to build up his pitch count and iron out his command, so he likely won't be in consideration for a spot in the Washington rotation until late July or early August. Before requiring surgery last summer, Williams struggled in 17 starts with Washington, posting a 6.21 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 65:21 K:BB in 82.2 innings.