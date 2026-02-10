Nationals' Trevor Williams: Sent to 60-day injured list
By RotoWire Staff
The Nationals placed Williams (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Tuesday.
The move frees a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Andre Granillo, who was acquired via trade from the Cardinals. Williams underwent an internal brace surgery on his right elbow last July and will sidelined for at least the first two months of the season while he continues his rehab.
