Williams worked two scoreless innings in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets, allowing one hit while striking out two without walking a batter.

The veteran right-hander threw 20 of 23 pitches for strikes in his second outing of the spring. Williams hasn't given up a run yet through three Grapefruit League innings, and with Stephen Strasburg (ribs) lacking any kind of timetable for his return, he's set to begin the season in the Nationals' rotation. Williams posted good numbers in 2022 in a swingman role for the Mets, but he'll be a fantasy risk as a full-time starter on what's expected to be a poor team engaged in a rebuild.