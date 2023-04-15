Williams gave up one earned run on four hits and two walks while striking out two in five innings Friday against the Guardians. He did not factor in the decision.

Of all places, Williams' best statistical start of the season was his start last week in Coors Field, where he struck out a season-high four and picked up his lone win. Wins will be hard to come by pitching for the Nationals and he lacks the strikeout punch to be an appealing streamer on a bad team.