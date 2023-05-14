Williams had his start against the Mets on Saturday postponed due to inclement weather, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.
The game was delayed for over three hours before the decision to postpone. Williams threw 2.1 scoreless innings, but those stats won't count with the game being made up against the Mets on Sunday in a split doubleheader.
