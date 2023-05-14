Williams had his start against the Mets on Saturday suspended due to inclement weather, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.
The game was delayed for over three hours before the decision to suspend the contest. Williams allowed a run over 2.1 scoreless innings, but he won't have a chance to factor in the decision with the game set to resume Sunday.
