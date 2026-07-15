Nationals' Trevor Williams: Strikes out five in rehab start

Williams (elbow) struck out five and allowed one unearned run on one hit and one walk across two innings Tuesday in a rehab start in the rookie-level Florida Complex League.

Williams has now made four rehab starts since his 30-day window opened June 28, but he has yet to reach three innings in any of those appearances. Though the veteran right-hander has worked primarily as a starter during his big-league career, the lighter workloads he's handled two and a half weeks into his rehab assignment suggest that the Nationals could be preparing for him to handle a multi-inning role out of the bullpen once he returns from the 60-day injured list. Williams has been on the shelf all season while completing his recovery from internal brace surgery, which he underwent last July.