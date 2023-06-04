Williams (2-4) took the loss Sunday, allowing four runs on six hits and four walks over 5.2 innings against the Phillies. He struck out six.

Williams continues to struggle with his command and has walked 10 batters over his past three appearances. During that stretch, he's surrendered 15 hits and 13 runs (seven earned), including six home runs. Things certainly haven't gone as planned during his first campaign in Washington, but his 4.15 ERA and 1.34 WHIP across 12 appearances (60.2 innings) are good enough to remain on fantasy radars. Williams will face another stiff test during his next start, which is tentatively scheduled during a three-game weekend set in Atlanta.