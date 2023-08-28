Williams (6-8) took the loss Sunday against the Marlins after allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five over seven innings.

Williams turned in another impressive outing and actually recorded consecutive quality starts for the first time this season. Williams allowed both his runs in the third after Luis Arraez led off with a single and Jorge Soler followed with a two-run homer. He's now given up just two runs over his last 13 innings after allowing 20 runs in 19 innings over a span of four starts. Williams now sits at a 4.82 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 99:45 K:BB in 130.2 innings. He has just one win since early July and will look to change that in a rematch with Miami his next time out.