Williams (0-1) took the loss against Tampa Bay on Monday, completing five innings during which he allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out three batters.

Williams fell behind early, serving up a two-run home run to Luke Raley in the first inning. By the time he departed, Washington trailed 4-0, and the Nationals didn't score their first run until the seventh. Williams pitched fairly well for the Mets in a swingman role last year, posting a 3.21 ERA and 1.23 WHIP over 89.2 innings. However, his career 4.27 ERA and 7.4 K/9 don't invoke much excitement about his fantasy prospects as a full-time starter this season.