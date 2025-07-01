Nationals' Trevor Williams: Tuesday's game postponed
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams won't start as scheduled Tuesday versus the Tigers since the game was postponed due to inclement weather.
It's already been a week since Williams made his previous start June 24, and he'll get another day of rest before likely taking the mound during Wednesday's doubleheader. The 33-year-old is looking for his first win since May 28, and he has a 5.55 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 18:5 K:BB over 24.1 innings during the winless stretch.
