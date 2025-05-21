Williams and the Nationals won't play Atlanta on Wednesday after the game was postponed due to rain in Washington.
The two teams will make up the postponed game Sept. 16 as part of a doubleheader. Per Andrew Golden of The Washington Post, Williams will instead start in Thursday's series finale against Atlanta.
