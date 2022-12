Williams said Monday that he'll be a starter in 2023, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Nine of the righty's 30 appearances in with the Mets 2022 were starts. With the Nationals, who have a far less impressive rotation, Williams will handle a more substantial workload. At two years and $13 million, he could be a bargain if he posts anything close to his 3.79 ERA over the last two seasons.