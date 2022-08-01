Washington acquired Harris from Atlanta on Monday in exchange for Ehire Adrianza.
Adrianza, a journeyman utility player on an expiring deal, wasn't a long-term fit for the rebuilding Nationals, who opted to cash him out for a prospect in Harris. As a 26-year-old who has yet to reach the Triple-A level, Harris wouldn't seem to have much developmental upside, but he'll at least strengthen the Nationals' outfield depth in the upper levels of their farm system. Harris was hitting .233/.333/.317 with two home runs and four stolen bases in 220 plate appearances for Double-A Mississippi this season.