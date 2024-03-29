The Nationals selected Lipscomb's contract Thursday and will promote him to the major-league team, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

Lipscomb had an impressive showing in spring training, posting a .400/.455/.540 line while striking out seven times across 55 plate appearances. He was originally reassigned to minor-league camp, though the injury to Nick Senzel (hand) opens up a roster spot. Lipscomb is capable of playing any infield position and appeared primarily at second base in the exhibition season. However, his clearest path to regular at-bats immediately looks to be at third base.