The Nationals reassigned Lipscomb to minor-league camp Friday.

Lipscomb has logged 214 plate appearances in the big leagues with the Nationals over the past two seasons, but he'll have a tougher time resurfacing in the majors in 2026 after Washington outrighted him off the 40-man roster in November. He'll open the season at Triple-A Rochester and should see ample playing time between multiple infield and outfield spots.