The Nationals reassigned Lipscomb to minor-league camp Tuesday.

The 23-year-old made a strong push for a roster spot during spring training with a .995 OPS in 55 plate appearances, but he'll still end up beginning the campaign in the minors. Luis Garcia retains a tenuous grip on the starting job at second base, but Lipscomb's strong spring puts him in prime position for an early-season promotion should Garcia have a poor start to the campaign.