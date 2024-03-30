The Nationals selected Lipscomb's contract from Triple-A Rochester on Saturday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Lipscomb will officially get his first look in the majors after Nick Senzel (thumb) landed on the injured list Saturday. The 23-year-old prospect was only able to reach Double-A last season, but a .400/.455/.540 slash line during spring training makes it reasonable to think he can find early success in the majors. Lipscomb is capable of playing across the infield but will likely play most often at third base as Senzel's replacement.